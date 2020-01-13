JNU Winter Semester registration date extended till 15 January, check details here

education

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 12:00 IST

In view of the ongoing protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the administration has decided to extend the registration date for the winter semester till January 15, 2020. The varsity has also uploaded an official notification regarding the extension on the website. Students can check the notification online at jnu.ac.in. Earlier it had been extended from January 5 to 12, 2020.

As per the notification, the final date for winter session registration has been extended by the university without any late fee.

The official notification:

Earlier on January 5, 2020, the last date for the registration, masked mob barged into the varsity and attacked students and faculty, thus creating chaos. Several students including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh got injured.