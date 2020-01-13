e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Education / JNU Winter Semester registration date extended till 15 January, check details here

JNU Winter Semester registration date extended till 15 January, check details here

Earlier on January 5, 2020, the last date for the registration, masked mob barged into the varsity and attacked students and faculty, thus creating chaos. Several students including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh got injured.

education Updated: Jan 13, 2020 12:00 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students can check the notification online at jnu.ac.in. (Screengrab)
Students can check the notification online at jnu.ac.in. (Screengrab)
         

In view of the ongoing protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the administration has decided to extend the registration date for the winter semester till January 15, 2020. The varsity has also uploaded an official notification regarding the extension on the website. Students can check the notification online at jnu.ac.in. Earlier it had been extended from January 5 to 12, 2020.

As per the notification, the final date for winter session registration has been extended by the university without any late fee.

The official notification: 

Earlier on January 5, 2020, the last date for the registration, masked mob barged into the varsity and attacked students and faculty, thus creating chaos. Several students including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh got injured.

tags
top news
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News