JNUEE 2020 registration process ends on this date, check details here

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 11:17 IST

The online registration process for JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020 ends tomorrow, i.e. March 31, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam online at jnuexams.nta.nic.in. The online application process had started on March 2, 2020.

The JNUEE 2020 is held for the admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate, Ph.D. and M.Phil programs at JNU.

The admit card for the exam is scheduled to be released on April 30, 2020.

NTA will be conducting the computer-based JNUEE 2020 from May 11 to 14, 2020. The total time duration of the exam will be three hours. The paper will be in English medium only (except language papers). There will be only multiple-choice questions carrying one mark for each question. There will be no negative marking.

JNUEE 2020 Eligibility :

For M.Tech, MPH, PG, PG Diploma, UG, Part-Time program:

Candidates who have passed the undergraduate (BA) program for the relevant course can apply for JNUEE 2020.

For M.Phil program:

Candidates should have a master’s degree or a professional degree equivalent to master’s degree with at least 55% in aggregate or it’s equivalent Grade B in the UGC 7- point scale or an equivalent degree from a foreign educational institution

For PhD programme:

(a) Master’s Degree holders satisfying the criteria stipulated above under M.Phil program;

(b) Candidates who have cleared the M.Phil. course work with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed).

(c) A person whose M.Phil. dissertation has been evaluated and the viva voce is pending may be admitted to the Ph.D. program of the same Institution subject to fulfilling condition a) and b) above

(d) Candidates possessing a Degree considered equivalent to M.Phil. Degree of an Indian Institution, from a Foreign Educational Institution accredited by an Assessment and Accreditation Agency which is approved, recognized or authorized by an authority, established or incorporated under a law in its home country or any other statutory authority in that country for the purpose of assessing, accrediting or assuring quality and standards of educational institutions, shall be eligible for admission to the Ph.D. program.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information bulletin.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.