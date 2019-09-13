JNUSU election panel responds to allegations of poll code violations

education

The Election Committee (EC) for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls submitted its response to the varsity on allegations of violating the Lyngdoh Committee Report on Thursday—a day after the deadline lapsed.

The university Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) had, on Monday, issued a notice saying it had asked the poll panel to adhere to the Lyngdoh Committee Report and guidelines of the Supreme Court in the recently concluded polls. GRC chairperson Umesh Kadam, also the Dean of Students, listed 10 alleged violations by the EC and sought its response on the matter by 10am Wednesday.

The committee members claimed that when they went to submit their replies to the summons on Wednesday, they were not allowed to enter the office of the GRC chairperson.

“Responses were accepted till office hours, after that they gheraoed my office, heckled me and my staff and abused the entire committee. They did not let my car pass through. I needed to go to the health centre. Such behaviour is condemnable. However, all the 54 students did not present themselves for hearing before the GRC as per schedule. Hence, a second opportunity is being given to them to submit proper response and be present for hearing on September 16,” GRC chairperson Umesh Kadam said.

The EC, in its response, stated, “The Election Committee has, in its conduct, duly complied with the JNUSU Constitution in the form in which it was available at the time of notification of the Committee. With this, we have also followed the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendation and the Order of Supreme Court.”

The polling for JNUSU elections was conducted on September 6 and the counting ended on September 8. However, the results were not declared after the Delhi High Court restricted the university from announcing and notifying results as it was hearing two petitions, filed by students. The petitions claimed that the elections were not held as per Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations.

