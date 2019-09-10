JNUSU Results: Election Committee to hold meeting for ‘violating’ Lyngdoh guidelines

education

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:56 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has written to its election committee, seeking a meeting to discuss the alleged violations of Lyngdoh Committee guidelines during the recently concluded JNUSU polls, sources said. Sources said the election committee members received an email on Monday from the varsity’s Dean of Students Umesh Kadam regarding the meeting on September 11 in his office.

The mail, however, did not specify the reason why the meeting was being called. Sources from the administration said that by announcing trends during the counting for the polls, the election committee had violated the Delhi High Court order restricting the varsity from notifying the results.

The results were submitted to Kadam on Sunday night in sealed envelopes, the election committee had said. However, the administration felt that the results had already been declared before the submission, sources said. They indicated that the varsity cannot take a decision about it since the matter is sub-judice.

They said that the meeting might have been called to discuss the alleged violations of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines. The administration has got some ‘evidence’ of it and were also informed about the presence of outsiders in polling booths. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union polls were held on September 6 and the counting commenced the next day. The polls recorded a turnout of 67.9 per cent, the highest in seven years.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 08:47 IST