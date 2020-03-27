e-paper
JNVST Class 6 admission selection test postponed, check details

JNVST Class 6 admission selection test postponed, check details

Earlier, the Class 6 JNVST 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on April 11, 2020.

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 14:17 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Screengrab)
         

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has postponed the Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, 2020 (JNVST 2020) due to administrative reasons. A notice in this regard has been uploaded on its official website.

Earlier, the Class 6 JNVST 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on April 11, 2020.

According to the notification, the fresh date for the commencement of the examination will be communicated later on the official website.

Meanwhile, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, ICAI has also postponed the CA May examination 2020. Now, the charted accountant exam will be conducted from June 19 to July 4, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

