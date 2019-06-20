JUET Result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to download Jammu University entrance test score card

University of Jammu has declared the results of Jammu University Entrance Test (JUET) 2019. The Jammu University entrance test was held on June 9, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the JUET 2019 entrance test can check their results on the official website at juet.in.

The JUET 2019 results have been declared of the entrance test for both the undergraduate and the postgraduate courses.

Here is the direct link to download the score card of the JUET 2019entrance test.

How to check JUET 2019 Result:

1) Visit the official website - juet.in 2) Click on Applicant login in the right hand side of the page 3) Select option to check result a) Registration Number and Password or b) Registration Number and date of birth 4) Key in the details according to the option selected 5) Login 6) Your JUET 2019 score card will appear on the screen 7) Download and take a print out

The admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will commence only after the after the declaration of the UG 6th semester exams.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 13:19 IST