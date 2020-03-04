Karnataka Bank PO Scale-1 results 2020 declared at karnatakabank.com

education

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:34 IST

Karnataka Bank has declared the results of Probationary Officer (PO) Scale I examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at karnatakabank.com.

The PO Scale I examination was conducted by the Karnataka Bank on February 16, 2020 at various centres. Candidates who have qualified in the PO examination will have to appear for the interview scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 24, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, scroll down and click on ‘Careers” tab

3.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, “Results of online examination held on 16-02-2020”

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and login

6.The result will appear on the display screen

7.Download the results and take its print out for future reference.