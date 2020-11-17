e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka colleges reopen with Covid-19 protocols in place

Karnataka colleges reopen with Covid-19 protocols in place

After months of closure due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, colleges across Karnataka reopened on Tuesday following all COVID-19 health protocols.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 11:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Bengaluru
Representative
Representative
         

After months of closure due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, colleges across Karnataka reopened on Tuesday following all COVID-19 health protocols.

Every student has been asked to undergo an RT-PCR test and they will be allowed to join the varsity only if they tested negative for the infection.

“We had to submit the COVID-19 test result before joining. We have been given certain instructions to be followed. I am feeling good but a little tense too,” said Ritika, a student of St Joseph’s College.

St Joseph’s College has begun conducting examinations and students are coming back from their homes to appear for the same.

“I am happy but tensed too. It took a lot of time for us to adjust to the online scheduling of classes. I do not know If I am ready for the examinations but I hope for the best,” said another student.

Thermal screening and sanitisation are mandatory at the entrance gate of the university. Students are directed to wear masks and maintain social distancing inside the college premises.

top news
Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna plan describe how they will supply millions of vaccine doses
Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna plan describe how they will supply millions of vaccine doses
PM Modi to attend BRICS summit: All you need to know about the 5-nation bloc
PM Modi to attend BRICS summit: All you need to know about the 5-nation bloc
Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
MPL Sports becomes official kit sponsor for Team India
MPL Sports becomes official kit sponsor for Team India
Indian students contributed USD 7.6 billion to US economy last year
Indian students contributed USD 7.6 billion to US economy last year
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine progress lifts stock markets
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine progress lifts stock markets
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In