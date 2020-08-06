e-paper
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB class 10 result expected to be declared soon, here's how to check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB class 10 result expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check

Aug 06, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020.(HT file )
         

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to announce the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 soon on its official website. The state education minister S Suresh Kumar had told the reporters that they are planning to declare the Karnataka SSLC results in the first week of August. However, the board is yet to announce the exact date and time for the announcement of the Karnataka class 10 results.

After the results are declared, students of class 10 will be able to check their scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the board had scheduled the Karnataka SSLC exam to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020, which was later postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Karnataka SSLC exam was later conducted from June 25 to July 4. Nearly, 8.48 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka class 10th examination.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

Enter the required details like registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

