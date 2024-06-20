KARTET Admit Card 2024 released, direct link to download hall ticket, other key details here
The KARTET Admit Card 2024 have been released on the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download from the link given below.
The Admit cards for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test or KARTET have been released today, June 20. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
Candidates may note that the website may not be opening owing to high internet traffic. The hall tickets can also be downloaded from sts.karnataka.gov.in.
To download the KARTET hall tickets 2024, candidates will need to enter credentials such as application number and date of birth to log in.
DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD KARTET HALL TICKET 2024
Notably, the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test will be conducted on June 30, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode throughout the state. There will be two papers – Paper 1 will be held in the first shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm, whereas Paper 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Additionally, the questions will be of an objective type.
The examination is being held for the posts of teachers in the primary and the upper primary schools.
It may be mentioned here that online applications opened on April 15 and concluded on May 15, 2024.
Here’s how to download the KARTET admit card 2024 from the official website:
- Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.
- Click on the ‘KARTET Admit Card 2024’ link available on the home page.
- Enter your credentials on the login page and click on submit.
- The KARTET Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
- Verify all details on the hall ticket.
- Download and take a printout of the hall ticket for further use.
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
