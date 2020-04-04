Kendriya Vidyalaya staff donate over Rs 10 crore to PM-CARES Fund

education

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 09:57 IST

Pitching in to help manage the Covid-19 outbreak, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and its staff have voluntarily contributed over Rs 10 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

“KVS Employees- Teachers and Non Teaching staff, voluntarily donated Rs 10,40,60,536 to PM-CARES Fund to support the Nation during the situation arising due to COVID-19,” a tweet by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan read.

The fund has been set up to provide emergency relief during the epidemic in the country. Positive cases crossed the 2,000 mark on the ninth day of the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier, universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia also announced that their staff including both teaching and non teaching will contribute a day’s salary to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the deadly virus.