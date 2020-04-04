e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kendriya Vidyalaya staff donate over Rs 10 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Kendriya Vidyalaya staff donate over Rs 10 crore to PM-CARES Fund

The fund has been set up to provide emergency relief during the epidemic in the country. Positive cases crossed the 2,000 mark on the ninth day of the nationwide lockdown.

education Updated: Apr 04, 2020 09:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
         

Pitching in to help manage the Covid-19 outbreak, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and its staff have voluntarily contributed over Rs 10 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

“KVS Employees- Teachers and Non Teaching staff, voluntarily donated Rs 10,40,60,536 to PM-CARES Fund to support the Nation during the situation arising due to COVID-19,” a tweet by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan read.

The fund has been set up to provide emergency relief during the epidemic in the country. Positive cases crossed the 2,000 mark on the ninth day of the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier, universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia also announced that their staff including both teaching and non teaching will contribute a day’s salary to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the deadly virus.

top news
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
‘PM will speak his mind, I will speak mine’, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
‘PM will speak his mind, I will speak mine’, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
‘Everything revolves around my daughter right now’
‘Everything revolves around my daughter right now’
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News