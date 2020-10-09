e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kendriya Vidyalayas are pride of country: Pokhriyal

Kendriya Vidyalayas are pride of country: Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said the Kendriya Vidyalayas are the pride of the country.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
After digitally inaugurating the new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya No-3 in Haryana’s Faridabad, the minister said these schools impart discipline and moral values to the children.
After digitally inaugurating the new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya No-3 in Haryana’s Faridabad, the minister said these schools impart discipline and moral values to the children.(ANI file)
         

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said the Kendriya Vidyalayas are the pride of the country.

After digitally inaugurating the new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya No-3 in Haryana’s Faridabad, the minister said these schools impart discipline and moral values to the children.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Education minister said “today the buildings of four central schools in the country are being inaugurated simultaneously”. Two of these are in Odisha, one in Rajasthan and one in Faridabad district of Haryana, he said, according to a Haryana government statement issued here.

The Union minister further said constant efforts are being made to increase the number of students in these schools.

The minister, according to the statement, said the school building which has been dedicated to the people of Faridabad was being demanded since the year 2003-04.

tags
top news
Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In