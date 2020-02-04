e-paper
Home / Education / Kerala KTET 2020 admit card soon, here’s how to download at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala KTET 2020 admit card soon, here’s how to download at ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET 2020 exam will be held on February 15-16, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:00 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala KTET 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
         

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card for the Kerala Teacher’s Eligibility Test (KTET) 2020 on February 5, 2020. Once the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards online at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET 2020 exam will be held on February 15-16, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

KTET 2020 examination schedule:

KTET 1, which is for the post of lower primary teachers, will be conducted on February 15, 2020, in the morning shift between 10am and 12.30pn, while KTET 2, for upper primary teachers, will be held on the same day in the afternoon shift from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Whereas, KTET 3 to select high school teachers will be on February 16, 2020, from 11am to 1.30pm. KTET 4 will also be conducted on the same day for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi teachers, specialist teachers, and physical education teachers between 2.30pm and 5pm.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the KTET 2020 admit card link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

'By 1 pm tomorrow': Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
BJP leaders are Gandhi's real bhakts, says minister on row over Hegde's dart
'Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi': Anantkumar Hegde
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
How did this humble car, which normally costs $5,000, sell for $1 million?
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
'Implement the death verdict': Rajya Sabha's clear-cut message on Delhi rape convicts
'Won't repeat mistake of splurging': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
