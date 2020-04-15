Kerala PSC exams postponed after lockdown extension

education

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:17 IST

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed all its exams that were scheduled from April 16 to 30 after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 in view of preventing the further spread of coronavirus.

KPSC uploaded a latest notice on its official website informing the candidates about the postponement of exams. The commission will release a revised date sheet in due course of time.

An official notice said that “In view of the lockdown extension to avoid coronavirus pandemic, Kerala Public Service Commission has postponed all OMR/ Online/ Dictation/ written exams which were scheduled from April 16 to 30, 2020.”