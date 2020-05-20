e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 exams postponed to first week of June

Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 exams postponed to first week of June

On Monday morning, the Kerala government had thought of postponing the SSLC and plus two examinations 2020 after the central government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

education Updated: May 20, 2020 13:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Kerala government on Wednesday changed its decision once again and decided to postpone the SSLC and Plus 2 exam to the first week of June. However, the dates are yet to be announced. This is the third time when exams are getting rescheduled. The new decision came in the light of strict MHA directive that no classes or examinations till May 31.

On Monday morning, the Kerala government had thought of postponing the SSLC and plus two examinations 2020 after the central government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31. But later, in the evening Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule.

Earlier, the Kerala Education Department had announced that the exams will be conducted from May 26 to 30.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In