Home / Education / Kerala University declares MA Malayalam, M Sc Zoology 2nd semester results

Kerala University declares MA Malayalam, M Sc Zoology 2nd semester results

Kerala University has declared the results of MA Malayalam and M Sc Zoology second semester exams online. Here’s the direct link to check results.

education Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:25 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Kerala University has declared the results of MA Malayalam and M Sc Zoology second semester exams online. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of the university at www.keralauniveristy.ac.in.

According to the notice, originals of the qualifying certificates shall be forwarded to the University for verification of eligibility conditions. Mark lists will not be issued to those whose fees are not yet remitted to the University. Results of those candidates who have not produced their eligibility certificates/qualifying certificates have been withheld.

Students can download their draft mark lists from the site exams.keralauniversity.ac.in and it may be used to apply for the scrutiny of answer books.

“Application for scrutiny of answer books should reach the Deputy Registrar, Examinations (IV) along with the prescribed fee as and when announced by University after the lockdown,” reads the notice.

Check Kerala University results here

