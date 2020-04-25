e-paper
Kerala University exams planned from the second week of May

Kerala University will conduct its examination from the second week of May. The decision was taken by a high level committee headed by the vice chancellor of the university VP Mahadevan Pillai.

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:51 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala University will conduct its examination from the second week of May. The decision was taken by a high level committee headed by the vice chancellor of the university VP Mahadevan Pillai.

The university feels that the current situation due to the coronavirus will be normalised by the second week of May. However, the final decision will be taken after considering the time to time announcement that will be made by the state and central governments.

Check official notice here

Moreover, the university has also declared the results of MA Malayalam and M Sc Zoology second semester exams online. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of the university at www.keralauniveristy.ac.in.

