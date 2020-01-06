e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Education / Key decisions taken by HRD Ministry in 2019

Key decisions taken by HRD Ministry in 2019

The HRD Ministry in May released the draft of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, and it also gave a go-ahead to the on-demand examination in December. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 06, 2020 11:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The NEP is aimed at ushering in new reforms while the on-demand exam will help students move away from the practice of rote learning. (Representational image)
The NEP is aimed at ushering in new reforms while the on-demand exam will help students move away from the practice of rote learning. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) took several key decisions in 2019, which are expected to bring about a change in the country’s education system.

The HRD Ministry in May released the draft of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, and it also gave a go-ahead to the on-demand examination in December. The NEP is aimed at ushering in new reforms while the on-demand exam will help students move away from the practice of rote learning.

Draft of NEP

The aim of the NEP is to equip students with necessary skills and knowledge that will help them meet the demands of the changing world. Besides, it focuses on eliminating the shortage of manpower in the education sector. It also aims at promoting quality, accountability, affordability and access to resources for all.

The draft proposes to bring reforms in the school education with Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). Under the ECCE, a two-part curriculum for early childhood care and education will be developed. The NEP also seeks to change the current structure of school education on the basis of the development needs of students.

For improving the higher education in the country, the draft looks at restructuring of the higher education institutes into three types:

1) Research universities focusing equally on research and teaching

2) Teaching universities focusing primarily on teaching

3) Colleges focusing only on teaching at undergraduate levels.

On-demand examination

This is considered a big decision by the HRD Ministry as it could help students focus on understanding the concepts of the subjects. It is generally observed that students just focus on mugging up the syllabus to get through in the year-end examinations. But, with the new initiative, the students will get to take the examinations whenever they are ready.

However, taking the scale of school and college examination across the country into consideration, the proposal appears to be at the budding stage.

Amendment to Central rules to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act

The government, last year, brought amendments to the Central rules to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, to focus on ensuring competencies. The amendment made by the Centre focuses on class-wise, subject-wise learning outcomes.

Under the amended Act, the Centre has finalized learning outcomes in Environmental Studies, Languages (Hindi, English and Urdu), Mathematics, Science and Social Science up to the elementary stage and shared it with all states and UTs. The amendment aims to serve as a guideline for the states and UTs so that children at every stage acquire holistic and appropriate learning.

tags
top news
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
JNU V-C calls for peace, says protecting academic interests ‘top priority’
JNU V-C calls for peace, says protecting academic interests ‘top priority’
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
Golden Globes 2020: Check out full list of winners
Golden Globes 2020: Check out full list of winners
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News