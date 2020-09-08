KG Suresh, ex- IIMC DG appointed VC of Makhanlal Chaturvedi journalism university

e-paper
education Updated: Sep 08, 2020 09:02 IST
New Delhi
Senior journalist and former IIMC Director General Professor K G Suresh was on Monday appointed Vice-Chancellor of Bhopal’s Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, an institution funded by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Professor Suresh was appointed to the post for four years by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his capacity as the chairman of the General Council of the University, a state government order said.

Suresh is currently serving as the Dean of the School of Modern Media, University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun. Earlier, he has served as the Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) -- the country’s premier media training institution; and also as a senior consulting editor with the public broadcaster Doordarshan News. Suresh is a Member of the Academic Council of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University; Society of Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, Kolkata and Research Committee of Indian Council of Social Science Research.

He is also a Member of the Advisory Council, Delhi School of Journalism, Delhi University; Academic Council, Central University of Himachal Pradesh and the School Board of Abanindranath Tagore School of Creative Arts and Communication Studies, Assam University, Silchar.

