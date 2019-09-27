Kids’ Chaupal in UP govt, private schools soon

education

Sep 27, 2019

Some government and private schools in many cities of Uttar Pradesh will soon have Kids’ Chaupal, an online education platform.

The online platform is designed to create a support system for children, teachers, instructors and parents to guide and choose the right career path and the skill sets required to achieve the aim.

Devendra Jaiswal, co-founder of this online education platform, said, “It provides an opportunity to children to explore and venture into the depths of their interests, skill set abilities and help their parents as well to recognise the child’s true potential.”

Kids’ Chaupal is a start-up venture co-founded by ex-investment banker Devendra Jaiswal. The venture enjoys the backing of technocrats from Silicon Valley, USA. The start-up has recently bagged an undisclosed investment from a US-based investor.

“We believe that kids these days have more potential than what actually meets the eye. Centered on the philosophy that every child is unique and all we need is to discover the child’s true potential, the nurturing community for children helps to explore the limit of infinity,” he said.

The startup venture was founded in 2018 by Jaiswal, who has handled multiple ventures over the last 15 years.

Kids’ Chaupal has been tying up with several government and private schools for delivering their experiential sessions to the students with the help of mentors and teachers.

Jaiswal, said, “I always felt the need for a podium to help children to discover their abilities, confidently socialize and boost their rational thinking.”

“With Kids’ Chaupal, the relationship between the parent and their child flourishes with better understanding,” he said.

Sep 27, 2019