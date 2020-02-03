e-paper
Kiran Bedi hails proposal to set up National police varsity in Puducherry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman had made the announcement in the budget presented on Saturday. Read on to know more...

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 09:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Puducherry
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (HT file)
         

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday hailed the proposal to set up a National Police University in the Union Territory.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman had made the announcement in the budget presented on Saturday.

“The long-awaited national police university is now part of the Budget. This will go a long way in meeting the research needs of vital security concerns and will also fill the existing vacuum for a single platform for academics, thinkers and scholars in policing,” Bedi said in a WhatsApp message to mediapersons here.

She said such an institution was always in the pipeline and was much needed, but earlier the focus was different.

“Moneys and human resources were found wanting,” the former IPS officer said, adding she was a “witness to these during my service as DGP of the Bureau of Police Research and Development. Announcements were never seen to match available resources and they were mere announcements.” Bedi thanked the Centre and said “it is interesting to see the current government gifting the police service a Police Memorial inaugurated by the Prime Minister (in 2018) to now a National Police University (a project of the Union Home Ministry).”

