Kolhan University earns Rs 65 lakh by social impact studies

education

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:04 IST

Kolhan University (KU) has earned Rs 65 lakh for doing social impact assessment research studies of various government projects, KU officials said.

“We did social impact assessment (SIA) research of about 25 government schemes in districts like Jamtara, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan, Lohardaga and earned Rs 65 lakh in the last one year,” Dr JP Mishra, KU dean (social sciences), HoD (psychology) told HT today.

He said, “We have already received Rs 25 lakh and the remaining Rs 40 lakh would be paid to us soon,” he said.

Dr Mishra said the university conducted SIA research study reports for Lohardaga bypass road, road projects in Jamtara covering several roads in Dumka, Godda etc. “We also did SIA study of roads in Jhinkpani near Odisha border under West Singhbhum district. We have also done SIA studies for road projects near Odisha borders under Seraikela-Kharsawan district and construction of Chandil jail,” added Dr Mishra, KU nodal officer for such studies. “These studies are part of mandatory exercise by GoI to know people’s feedback, effect of such projects on their lives and their social and economic impact in the project areas. Dispute resolution is also part of such studies. For instance, some dispute had cropped up over a road project in Jamtara people opposed it. We talked to the villagers and Gram Sabha and resolved the dispute by convincing them about the benefits of the project,” said Dr Mishra. The government also dropped or modified some projects following our reports, said Dr Mishra.

“The government modified some of the projects as per the recommendations and suggestion given in our study reports,” added Dr Mishra.

Dr Mishra also revealed that KU would shortly start publishing separate faculty-wise research journals. “We will start with research journal for social sciences faculty and psychology faculty and later extend it to other departments. We have contacted foreign experts and faculty for promoting research in the university and have invited them already,” said Dr Mishra.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 18:04 IST