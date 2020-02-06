KPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 1112 assistant posts

education

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 09:40 IST

Karnataka Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the recruitment of first division Assistant. The online application process begins today February 6 and the last date to apply is March 6, 2020.

There are a total of 1112 vacancies. KPSC has released two separate notifications. The first notification is for 975 vacancies of first division assistant Resident Parent Cadre (RPC) and the second notification is for 137 vacancies for the post of Assistant/ First Assistance for Haryana, Karnataka (HK)

Candidates between 21 and 35 years of age can apply for the posts. Candidates are advised to check the required educational qualifications in the official notification.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Click here for official notification of KPSC Assistant Recruitment RPC

Click here for official notification of KPSC Assistant Recruitment HK

How to apply:

Visit the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in

Register to create your user ID and password

After you have registered, login using the ID and password

Click on the relevant link for recruitment

Fill in the form

Pay application fee

Upload your photograph and signature

After you have submitted the form, save a copy for future reference.