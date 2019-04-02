KVS Admissions 2019: Registration of Class 2 admissions begins today, here’s how to apply

KVS Admissions 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started its registration process for Class 2 onwards (except class 11) from April 2. The registration process will end on April 9.

Candidates can apply online through KVS official website at kvsangathan.nic.in The first admission list will be announced on April 12 after which the admission process will begin. The admission process will be completed by April 20. The last date of admission is April 30.

Admission for class 11 will begin within 10 days of declaration of Class 10 results.

Check KVS admission schedule 2019 here:

METHOD OF ADMISSION TO CLASS 2 TO 8

Admission test shall not be conducted for admission to Class II to VIII and the admission may be granted based on Priority category system (1 to 5 or 6 as the case may be). If applications are more than the number of seats, lottery system will be followed in each category including single girl child quota (Class VI Onwards).

METHOD OF ADMISSION IN CLASS IX

For admission to Class IX, an admission test shall be conducted and a merit list will be prepared for each category of priority separately. Admission shall be granted in the sequence of priority categories, in the order of merit.

(i) Admission test shall be conducted in the subjects: Hindi, English, Maths, Social Science and Science.

(ii) There will be only one paper of Admission test of 3 Hours duration & 100 marks comprising Hindi, English, Maths, Social Science & Science each of 20 marks.

(iii) Candidates must secure 33% marks in aggregate to qualify. Students belonging to SC/ST/Divyang category (PH) will be eligible for admission on securing 25% in aggregate.

Check details of method of KVS Admission 2019 here

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 13:01 IST