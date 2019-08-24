Largest teachers’ recruitment drive to begin in October

education

The recruitment of trained graduate teachers (TGT) and post graduate teachers (PGT) against the existing vacant posts in 4,329 government-aided secondary schools spread across the state is all set to be undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) from October this year, officials said.

The board has submitted its proposed recruitment schedule in this regard before the Allahabad High Court in connection with a case, said an official of the state education department not wishing to be named.

According to the proposed schedule, the board plans to conclude its biggest-ever recruitment drive in the last four decades by declaring the results by September 2021 and sending a panel of selected candidates to the respective district inspectors of schools (DIOS) by October 2021, added the official.

The UPSESSB has already collected data online regarding vacant posts in these institutions and is in the process of verifying and finalising the actual vacant posts of teachers against which the recruitments are to be held.

As per the proposed schedule, a copy of which is in possession of Hindustan Times, the applications would be accepted online for a month till November 30, 2019 after issuing the advertisement for the posts. The written exam would be held in May 2020.

The board plans to sort out the applications as per category of applicants, subjects etc and finalise a list before issuing admit cards for the candidates 10 days before conducting the written exam. By June 2020, the board plans to issue the answer key of the questions asked in the written exam and inviting objections, if any, from aspirants, as per the established process.

The final results would be declared by September 2021 and the panel of selected candidates sent to the respective DIOSS by October 2021.

Deputy CM summons UPSESSB chairman:

Worried over delay in recruitment of principals and teachers in government-aided high schools and intermediate colleges, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has summoned chairman and members of the UPSESSB to Lucknow.

The chairman, Viresh Kumar, and other members have been asked to remain present at the deputy CM’S office at 4pm on August 24 for a meeting, said officials.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 18:36 IST