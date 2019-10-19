e-paper
Law students ragged at Allahabad University hostel, inquiry begins

education Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:27 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
(PTI)
         

A complaint of ragging with students of BA-LLB course of Allahabad University (AU) residing in Shatabdi (boys) hostel has been lodged  by students and their parents with varsity officials, albeit anonymously, on Friday. Based on the complaint, AU proctor Prof Ram Sevak Dubey has begun an inquiry, inform AU officials.

The junior students also registered an anonymous  complaint without naming the accused persons with the anti-ragging portal of union ministry of human resource development also and which too has been referred to varsity officials.

The proctor along with  dean students welfare Prof Harsh Kumar along with members of the proctorial team and AU security  officer visited the hostel late Friday evening and held a meeting with junior students. The officials prima facie found the complaint to be true against 17 senior inmates of the hostel, they add.

The officials are believed  to have found that the junior law students were summoned to the hostel ground of the hostel after dinner and were hurled abuses at and also made to recite abuses for long durations.

AU proctor confirmed the incident and said that the accused would be served show cause notices on Monday and asked to report at the Proctor’s office at a specified date and time to explain their conduct. He said that a report has also been sought from the hostel superintendent  Pradeep Kumar.

The proctor said that the central university had a zero tolerance policy against ragging and strict action would be taken anyone found guilty of having indulged in it.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 11:27 IST

