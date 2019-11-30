LIC Assistant 2019 result released at licindia.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 08:48 IST

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released the results of LIC Assistance prelims exam on November 29, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The results have been released division wise on the official portal of LIC.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8000 vacancies of assistants. The preliminary written examination was conducted on October 30 and 31, 2019, at various centres across the country.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.Scroll down and click on the career link appearing at the bottom of the home page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Assistants -2019’

5.Click on the Next Page tab

6.A new page will emerge where the results could be checked division wise

7.Click on your division and a pdf file will open

8.See for your result

9.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination will have to appear for the phase 2 main examination.