LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply for over 8000 vacancies at licindia.in

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:42 IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of assistants. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at licindia.in on or before October 1, 2019.

There are over 8000 vacancies across India in various states and regions of the country.

Admit card for the recruitment examination will be available for download from October 15 to 22. The preliminary examination will be held on October 21 and 22.

Application Fee:

•SC/ST and PwD candidates: Rs 85

•General candidate: Rs 510 plus GST charges.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website at licindia.in

2.Go to LIC careers

3.Click on the link, ‘ LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019,’ appearing on the webpage

4.Click on the ‘Next Page’

5.A new page will appear on the display screen



6.Click on the link, ‘Click here to Apply Online.’

7.Click on for new registration and fill up the required information.

8.If you are a returning user, you can simply login from the page and move ahead.

9.After the registration ID is created, login

10.Fill in the required information

11.Pay the application fee and submit

Candidates will be shortlisted through a two tier process namely online preliminary test and main exam followed by a pre-recruitment medical test. Those who clear both the recruitment exams will have to go under a pre- recruitment medical test.

