LIC Assistant Recruitment exam postponed, check revised schedule here

LIC Assistant Recruitment exam dates have been postponed. Check revised schedule here.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:51 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustantimes
         

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has postponed the dates of assistant recruitment exam that was scheduled on October 21 and 22. A latest notice issued by LIC informs that the exam for assistant recruitment has been postponed to October 30, 31.

“It has been decided to reschedule the dates for Preliminary Examination for all the Divisions. Now the Preliminary Examination for the Divisions will be held on 30th & 31st of October 2019. All other conditions and clauses of the recruitment process will remain unchanged,” the official notice reads.

“Candidates may please take a note of it. Date/ Shift/ Venue of examination for individual candidate will be provided in the call letter which would be made available for downloading from our website in due course of time,” the notice reads further.

According to the official notification, the admit card for LIC assistant recruitment exam will be released on October 15.

The official notification for the assistant recruitment was released on September 17 and the online application process began on the same day. The recruitment exam will be conducted to hire 8000 assistants in LIC.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 10:07 IST

