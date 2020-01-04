e-paper
LIC HFL admit card for Assistant Manager- Legal prelims exam released

LIC HFL admit card released.The preliminary exam will be conducted on January 27, 2020. The recruitment drive is conducted to hire 35 assistant manager - legal.

Jan 04, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
LIC HFL admit card out
LIC HFL admit card out(HT file)
         

Life Insurance Corporation - Housing Finance Limited (LIC- HFL) has released the admit card for assistant manager- legal recruitment exam.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on January 27, 2020. The recruitment drive is conducted to hire 35 assistant manager - legal.

Candidates can download their LIC HFL admit card online at lichousing.com.

LIC had invited online applications for assistant manager - legal between December 2 and 16. Law graduates were eligible to apply for the posts.

Click here to download admit card

Pay Scale:

“The starting basic pay of Rs. 32,815/- per month in the scale of 32815 - 1685(14) – 56405 - 1755(3) - 61670 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments per month will be approximately Rs. 56,000/- (depends upon the place of posting) plus Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme, Housing Loan, Performance Linked Incentive and other benefits as per rules ,” the official notification reads.

