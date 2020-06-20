e-paper
Home / Education / Lok Sabha Translator Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 47 vacancies, details here

Lok Sabha Translator Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 47 vacancies, details here

Lok Sabha Translator Recruitment 2020: Parliament of India, Recruitment branch of Lok Sabha secretariat has invited online application for recruitment against 47 vacancies for the post of translator on direct recruitment basis.

education Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:20 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lok Sabha Recruitment 2020
Lok Sabha Recruitment 2020(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Parliament of India, Recruitment branch of Lok Sabha secretariat has invited online application for recruitment against 47 vacancies for the post of translator on direct recruitment basis. Interested and eligible applicants can download the application form from the official website and send the scanned copy of duly filled form on email at recruitment-Iss@sansad.nic.in.

Pay Scale: Level 8 (Rs. 47600 - 151100) in the Pay Matrix]

Eligibility: Applicant should have a master’s degree in Hindi from a recognised university with English as a subject at degree level or Master’s Degree in English from a recognised University with Hindi as a subject at the Degree Level OR Master’s Degree in any subject from a recognised University with Hindi and English as subjects at the Degree Level OR Master’s Degree in any subject with Hindi medium* from a recognised University and English as a subject at the Degree Level OR Master’s Degree in any subject with English medium* from a recognised University and Hindi as a subject at the Degree Level.

AND

Diploma/Certificate course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa from any University/ Institute recognised by the Government OR 02 years experience of Translation work from Hindi to English and viceversa in Central/State Government offices or State Legislature Secretariats or Central/State Public Sector Undertakings/Autonomous Bodies/Supreme Court of India/High Courts.

Age Limit: Candidate should not be above 27 years (29 years for those having 2 years experience of translation work).

Exam Pattern: Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam followed by a main examination. The preliminary exam will comprise of general knowledge and current affairs, general English and general Hindi papers. Main exam will include Translation from English to Hindi, Translation from Hindi to English, English Essay, Precis and Grammar and Hindi Essay, Precis and Grammar.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply online by sending the application form given in official notification to recruitment-Iss@sansad.nic.in. Candidates should attach scanned pdf of signed application along with its enclosures and required documents in mail. File name of the PDF should invariably indicate name and date of birth of the applicant.

Download official notification/ application form

