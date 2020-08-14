e-paper
LSAT- India Result 2020: LSAC declares result for law school admission test, direct link here

LSAT- India Result 2020: LSAC declares result for law school admission test, direct link here

LSAT- India Result 2020:Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has declared the LSAT- India 2020 results on its official website at discoverlaw.in

education Updated: Aug 14, 2020 09:19 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

LSAT- India Result 2020: Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has declared the LSAT- India 2020 results on its official website. The exam was conducted from July 19 to 26. Those who had taken the exam can check their scorecard at discoverlaw.in.

LSAC had conducted its first ever online, remote-proctored and AI-enabled LSAT-- India 2020 Test in July. The test was taken by 6,000 students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 6,651 students had registered for the online test

LSAT owned and administered by Law School Admission Council (LSAC) Pennsylvania USA, was successfully conducted in India by their affiliate Pearson VUE.

Steps To Check LSAT-India 2020 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Law School Admission Council --discoverlaw.excelindia.com/

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Access Scorecard’ on the top of the homepage

Step 3:Click on Login

Step 4: Key in your Username/ email ID and password

Your LSAT India 2020 result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download scorecard

