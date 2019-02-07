Lucknow University exams preponed, check new dates here

The annual examinations of Lucknow University will now begin from February 25, instead of March 1. Papers will be held on all five Sundays in March, said authorities.

The exams will end on April 10, said AK Sharma, controller of exams, LU.

The examination schedule was revised after chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed all vice-chancellors to complete the process of annual exams by April 10. Sharma said only the BA final year exam was advanced by four days and there was no other change in schedule.

The mid semester exams of LU for semester 2 and 4 will begin on February 25 and conclude on February 27. Check exam dates here

Moreover, the practical exams for BSc second year students will be held on February 14 and for BSc third year it will be held on February 12. Statistics practical exam for the department of statistics BA third year will be held on February 13. Check official notice here.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 08:30 IST