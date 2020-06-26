e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Lucknow University students move HC against holding the examination, demand mass promotion

Lucknow University students move HC against holding the examination, demand mass promotion

The petition, filed by one Jatin Katiyar and 22 other students of the varsity, has also demanded en masse promotion of students to next classes amid the COVID-disrupted academic session of the varsity.

education Updated: Jun 26, 2020 09:29 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Lucknow
         

A group of Lucknow University students on Thursday moved the Allahabad High Court challenging the varsity’s plan to hold examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petition, filed by one Jatin Katiyar and 22 other students of the varsity, has also demanded en masse promotion of students to next classes amid the COVID-disrupted academic session of the varsity.

The petition, challenging the varsity’s June 19 & 23 notifications scheduling various examinations, has been listed for hearing by Justice Saurabh Lavania of the high court’s Lucknow bench on Friday.

In the petition, the students have argued that the examination controller has issued the schedule without going through the effect of COVID-19 due to which trains are not properly running, rendering varsity students, who had to return to their home towns and other far off places in the state amid the pandemic spread, unable to reach the city.

“The students will have to look for new accommodations and it would be almost impossible to maintain social distancing in hostels,” the petition said.

The petitioners also pleaded that three professors and some staff of the varsity were found coronavirus-infected and hence there would be a high risk of spread of infection in the campus.

The students also questioned the success of on-line classes by the university.

Citing examples of IIT, Kanpur and Delhi University and other institutions, the petition also sought the court direction to university to either promote students en masse to next classes or consider holding online examinations, keeping in consideration the availability of internet and laptop to the students. PTI CORR ABN RAX RAX

top news
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
LIVE: With steepest one-day jump of 17,296 Covid-19 cases, India’s infection tally over 4.9 lakh; toll mounts to 15,301
LIVE: With steepest one-day jump of 17,296 Covid-19 cases, India’s infection tally over 4.9 lakh; toll mounts to 15,301
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police
1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police
Fuel prices increase for 20th day, petrol crosses Rs 80 a litre mark in Delhi
Fuel prices increase for 20th day, petrol crosses Rs 80 a litre mark in Delhi
170% salary hike to those building roads in border areas: Report
170% salary hike to those building roads in border areas: Report
Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings for 8 Bihar districts
Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings for 8 Bihar districts
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In