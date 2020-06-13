e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Lucknow University UG, PG Admissions 2020: Application deadline extended again

Lucknow University UG, PG Admissions 2020: Application deadline extended again

LU admissions: Lucknow University (LU) on Friday further extended the last date to submit the online applications for UG and PG admissions 2020 to June 30.

education Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lucknow University (LU) on Friday further extended the last date to submit the online applications for UG and PG admissions 2020 to June 30.
Lucknow University (LU) on Friday further extended the last date to submit the online applications for UG and PG admissions 2020 to June 30. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Lucknow University (LU) on Friday further extended the last date to submit the online applications for UG and PG admissions 2020 to June 30. Initially, the deadline for the submission of the applications was May 20, which was later extended till June 13 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second time that the application deadline has been extended for the same reason. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the official website of varsity.

“On recommendations of the Coordinator, Admission 2020-21, the Vice-Chancellor is pleased to approve the extension of the last date of form submission of the following programs to June 30,2020,” reads the official notification.

Earlier, the varsity had allowed aspirants for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed. JEE) to submit new choices for the exam centre in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

tags
top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.4 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.4 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work
4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In