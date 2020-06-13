Lucknow University UG, PG Admissions 2020: Application deadline extended again

education

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:52 IST

Lucknow University (LU) on Friday further extended the last date to submit the online applications for UG and PG admissions 2020 to June 30. Initially, the deadline for the submission of the applications was May 20, which was later extended till June 13 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second time that the application deadline has been extended for the same reason. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the official website of varsity.

“On recommendations of the Coordinator, Admission 2020-21, the Vice-Chancellor is pleased to approve the extension of the last date of form submission of the following programs to June 30,2020,” reads the official notification.

Earlier, the varsity had allowed aspirants for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed. JEE) to submit new choices for the exam centre in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.