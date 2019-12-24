e-paper
Madhya Pradesh to have Ayush wings in medical colleges

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to promote AYUSH treatment and planned to set up an Ayush wing in all medical colleges in the state. A team from the state will go to Germany and China to study this method.

education Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bhopal
In a statement issued by Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday it was said that the Ayush wing should be established in all the medical colleges of the state as the general public trend towards Ayush medical system has increased, but due to lack of awareness and proper development, people have not been able to take advantage of it.

The Chief Minister also said: “There is a huge potential in the field of AYUSH treatment system in the state. Due to their lack of proper exploitation, the state and its citizens have not been able to get benefits from it.

“Presently, there are many disciplines in traditional medicine like Panchakarma Yoga, which make a person physically and mentally healthy as well as diagnose serious diseases.

“We will prepare an action plan in this regard and provide opportunities to private sectors.”

He also directed the AYUSH department to send teams to study in leading countries like Homeopathy in Germany and Herbal Medicine in China to promote research and development activities in AYUSH system.

“These teams will also explore the potential of MoUs in these countries to promote this medical system.”

