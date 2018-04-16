Maharashtra Board Exam Results 2018: Expected declaration dates and how to check

Maharashtra Board Results 2018: Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) may announce the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board examinations in the last week of May and that of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 board exams by mid-June, officials said on Monday.

The Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2018 that began on March 1 and ended on March 20 were written by 14,85,000 students, including 834,000 boys and 650,000 girls. And, 17,85,000 students -- 973,000 boys 778,000 girls -- appeared for the SSC exam from March 21 to March 24.

The state board hired more people into their flying squads to conduct surprise checks at the centres every day to curb any form of malpractices during the Maharashtra board HSC exam 2018.

Only 25 students were allowed in every exam hall and the question papers were divided into sets of 25 each so that the centre supervisors did not have to open the bundles before they reached the hall.

The state board also conducted a series of workshops across schools to ensure that no mobile phones are allowed inside exam centres as most paper leaks take place over WhatsApp.

Last year, five HSC question papers—Marathi, secretarial practice, political science, physics and mathematics and statistics—were leaked through WhatsApp almost half an hour before the exams. Similarly, two such cases were also registered in 2016 and in an attempt to put an end to such instances, the state board had introduced a series of changes to the exam session this year.

The pass percentage in the HSC exam was recorded as 87.14 and that of the SSC was 85.74.

Students can check their result on http://mahresult.nic.in/ after they are declared. You can also check your results by clicking here.