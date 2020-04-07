Maharashtra education dept plans to provide online content to students through mobile app, TV and radio

education

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:45 IST

In order to make learning accessible for students from remote parts of the state, the state education department now plans to roll out online educational content through various means like mobile application, television and radio. Officials said that the first phase of online learning is set to roll out from April 15.

“While students from private schools have a plethora of content and mediums available for remote learning, those in remote areas and without access to technology are having a tough time as there is no learning during these lockdown days. The idea is to reach out to these students through whatever ways possible,” said Madhukar Banuri, CEO and co-founder Leadership for Equity a non profit that works in education which is working with the state for the initiative.

In the first phase, that would last till the end of May, the department plans to upload a lot of educational content on the DIKSHA app which is an initiative of the union HRD ministry. The app already consists of over 9,000 learning modules for learning for Classes 1 t 8. Along with this, the government is also in talks about the possible use of television and radio to air educational content for students who do not have access to smartphones. “As per our information, nearly 50% parents in the state have smartphones. To reach out to the remaining students, TV and radio will be useful,” added Banuri .

Meanwhile, the state’s publishing unit Balbharti is also mulling to publish PDF copies of Class 12 textbooks as per the revised syllabus which are still not out in the market. While the bureau has already completed the work on compulsory subjects, those on optional subjects is likely to finish soon. These textbooks are likely to be made available online before they enter markets so that students can start studying for their board exams.

In case the lockdown is extended, a second phase of the online learning is being planned in June wherein teachers from across state schools will be involved and virtual classes would be conducted.