e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra governor calls for adopting new online teaching tools

Maharashtra governor calls for adopting new online teaching tools

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarion Sunday said higher education institutions should think of adopting new online tools of teaching and learning.

education Updated: Jun 29, 2020 09:43 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Mumbai
         

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarion Sunday said higher education institutions should think of adopting new online tools of teaching and learning.

Mentioning that even IIT Bombay has decided to conduct its classes online, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Koshyari called for a holistic view to see if new technology is foolproof, harmonious and practicable.

The governor was speaking at the inauguration of a webinar on “New Age Tools for Teaching Online’ which was organised by Academisthan, a platform for teaching faculty serving in higher education institutions.

Mentioning that students will not be happy if they are passed without writing examinations, the governor expressed the view that new technology can be used for conducting exams.

He said thought can be given to provide computers to those not possessing them for writing examinations.

Founder of Academisthan and Chancellor’s nominee on the management council of the University of Mumbai, Deepak Kumar Mukadam, informed the meeting that more than 6,000 teachers had registered themselves for the three-day webinar.

Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai Suhas Pednekar, VC of SNDT Women’s University Shashikala Wanjari and VCs of other varsities in Maharashtra also attended the event.

top news
Surge in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases due to relaxations, migration
Surge in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases due to relaxations, migration
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Global death toll hits 500,000, infections rise to 10 mn
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Global death toll hits 500,000, infections rise to 10 mn
ICMR plans to scale up antigen-based Covid-19 testing
ICMR plans to scale up antigen-based Covid-19 testing
‘They removed ventilator...’: Man messages father before he dies of Covid-19
‘They removed ventilator...’: Man messages father before he dies of Covid-19
Second stimulus may stop contraction in the economy, says report
Second stimulus may stop contraction in the economy, says report
West Bengal govt set to market ‘Arogya Sandesh’ to boost immunity
West Bengal govt set to market ‘Arogya Sandesh’ to boost immunity
Scientists trace genes that aid and stem spread of Sars-CoV-2
Scientists trace genes that aid and stem spread of Sars-CoV-2
HT Salutes: Two Mumbai residents who made theplas for migrants amid lockdown
HT Salutes: Two Mumbai residents who made theplas for migrants amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In