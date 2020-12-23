Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 11:58 IST

Maharashtra State Board will on Wednesday declare the SSC and HSC (Class 10th, 12th) supplementary exam results on its official website - mahresult.nic.in. The result will be declared at 1 pm on December 23, reads an official statement flashing on the website.

MSBSHSE conducted the HSC supplementary exam from November 20 to December 10 and SSC supplementary exams from November 20 to December 5. The practical and grade examination of SSC board was held from November 18 to December 5 while the HSC oral exam was held from November 18 to December 10.

Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced the class 12th or higher secondary certificate (HSC) results on July 16.

Direct Link to check Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th supplementary result (Link to be activated later)

How to check MSBSHSE HSC, SSC supplementary result 2020 :

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link for HSC, SSC supplementary result 2020

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The Maharashtra HSC result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.