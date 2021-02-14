Maharashtra varsity exams to have online-offline mode option: Samant
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, university examinations in Maharashtra will be through online as well offline modes for the convenience of students, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said here on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Samant said the implementation of this process would be decided at the university level.
"The option to appear for examinations in the online or offline modes will be kept open for students. This was decided at a meeting of vice-chancellors of universities in the state," he added.
