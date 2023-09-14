Manipal Global Education Services launches Manipal Med Ace, a 'Super' App for Medical Learning and PG Prep

Manipal Global Education Services on September 14, 2023 launched Manipal Med Ace, a first-of-its-kind ‘super' app for Medical Learning and Medical PG Prep, in a new mobile and cloud first format. Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) on Thursday launched Manipal MedAce for medical PG aspirants. Ravi Panchnadan, MD and CEO of Manipal Global Education Services and Preethi Frederick, Head - Product Development and Marketing, Manipal MedAce are seen in the picture above.

Manipal MedAce is a comprehensive and outcome-driven resource built on academic and learner research, said a press release issued after the launch. It enables MBBS students to supplement campus learning by providing access to a Comprehensive and Curated learning resource on a single platform through its Learn Product. It provides a Personalised Experience for PG aspirants that is Efficient, Clutter free and Stress Free, through its Prep Product thereby making the lives of medical students easier, the press note added.

Manipal MedAce was introduced in the presence of Ms. Preethi Frederick, Head of Product Development at Manipal MedAce, and Mr. Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE).

Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), on the event said. “Over the years, the Manipal Group has pioneered several pioneering initiatives that have paved the way for progress around the world – empowering people and transforming lives. With Manipal MedAce, we are combining our passion for innovation with a desire to positively impact Medical Education, by helping learners be even better doctors. I have a first-hand understanding of the challenges an MBBS student is faced with and Manipal MedAce is our effort to create a learning catalyst for students.”

Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO - Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), at the launch said, “Manipal MedAce brings together our rich heritage and expertise in medical education and a deep well researched understanding of the pulse of learners. With MedAce we’ve combined our 60-year expertise in delivering top tier medical content using latest digital technology in a user-friendly manner, which will engage with learners in a format/ on form factors they are comfortable with in their daily lives. Through Manipal MedAce, we endeavor to enrich lives of medical students by making learning easy and interesting, setting them up for success at every stage of the journey.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here