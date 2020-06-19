e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Manipur HSLC Result 2020: 12-year-old boy clears HSLC exam with flying colours

Manipur HSLC Result 2020: 12-year-old boy clears HSLC exam with flying colours

Issac was given a special clearance by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur to sit in the HSLC exam conducted in February-March, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 19, 2020 09:55 IST
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Imphal
         

A 12-year-old student, Issac Paulallungmuan, has scored 72 per cent in Manipur high school leaving certificate (HSLC) exam.He is the first 12-year-old child who had appeared and cleared the High School Leaving Certificate examination in the first division.

Issac was given a special clearance by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur to sit in the HSLC exam conducted in February-March, 2020.

“Results were a bit below my expectation. I want to study Zoology and Paleontology as I’m interested in animals. We should always believe in ourselves,” Issac said.

Eldest among six siblings, Issac is a resident of Kangvai in Churachandpur.

top news
From infrastructure to hi-tech: Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
From infrastructure to hi-tech: Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Voting begins for 20 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
Voting begins for 20 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
India sees another record spike of 13,587 Covid-19 cases, tally over 3.8 lakh
India sees another record spike of 13,587 Covid-19 cases, tally over 3.8 lakh
Covid-19 live updates: Mizoram reports zero cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19 live updates: Mizoram reports zero cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Eight states have more than 10,000 cases, but better rate of recovery
Covid-19: Eight states have more than 10,000 cases, but better rate of recovery
My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Shami
My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Shami
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In