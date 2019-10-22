Manish Sisodia asks Delhi school principal not to follow foreign education system

education

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia cautioned school principals on Monday against trying to imitate foreign education systems and asked them to analyse their approach, customise and then carefully implement it, keeping in mind the nature of the education system in India.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, was interacting with principals of government schools who were back from a training at Cambridge University named Inspiring Leadership Improvement Programme.

“I have found that education systems of many countries are just replicating the well-established systems of other countries. That should not be the case here. I don’t want a ‘copy- paste’ job.

“I want you to understand the methods of teaching, analyse their approach, get inspired, customise it to suit the needs of our children and then implement it. That’s how we should utilise this programme,” he said.

Stressing on the need to train teachers in order to enhance the quality of the education in Delhi government schools, Sisodia said, “We always talk about delivering world-class education in our schools. But that can only happen when our teachers know what is happening in the world, what the world is talking about. So there is this gap, the absence of exposure among our teachers.”

Through the Inspiring Leadership Improvement Programme, an attempt is being made to bridge the gap, he said. “Our teachers are visiting different countries and learning about their education systems. They are being trained at world-class universities like Cambridge. This is the purpose of this programme -- to learn, to grow, to carry out in-house corrections and bring a reform back home,” Sisodia added.

