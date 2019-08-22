Mansa science teacher selected for national award

education

Amarjit Singh, 39, a science teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Ranghrial, in Mansa district has been selected for National Awards to Teachers, 2018, to be awarded to him on September 5 in New Delhi. The letter informing him of the award, dated August 20, has come from the Union ministry of human resource development.

Amarjit, from Joyian village in the district, started his teaching career in 2006 at Shekhupur Khudal village in the district. He quickly earned fame for enhancing practical skills of students in science using special models. To build these models, he got financial help from NRIs and panchayats. He won the state award in 2016 and got an appreciation letter from former Punjab school education minister Daljit Singh Cheema. “I am working on smart classrooms and furnishing labs, since joining here in Ranghrial in February 2019. We have been successful in making the first working science park in Mansa district,” Amarjit added.

