MAT 2020: Registration process begins for February exam, full details here

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 12:16 IST

All India Management Association has started the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020 February session exam. Candidates can register online at mat.aima.in.

The last date to register for MAT paper based test (PBT) is February 9 while the last date for computer based test is January 26.

AIMA will conduct MAT PBT on February 16, 2020 and CBT on February 2.The test timing will be 10 am to 12:30 pm.The MAT PBT admit card will be released on February 11. MAT CBT admit card will be out on January 28, 2020.

MAT Score is acceptable even to certain other Institutes for considering admission of candidates for Post Graduate Degree / Diploma programmes, besides the above Institutes, subject to specific cut-off marks and other admission parameters.

Click here to register for AIMA MAT 2020