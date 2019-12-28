e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Education / MAT 2020: Registration process begins for February exam, full details here

MAT 2020: Registration process begins for February exam, full details here

AIMA MAT 2020: All India Management Association has started the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020 February session exam. Candidates can register online at mat.aima.in.

education Updated: Dec 28, 2019 12:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIMA MAT 2020
AIMA MAT 2020(AIMA)
         

All India Management Association has started the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020 February session exam. Candidates can register online at mat.aima.in.

The last date to register for MAT paper based test (PBT) is February 9 while the last date for computer based test is January 26.

AIMA will conduct MAT PBT on February 16, 2020 and CBT on February 2.The test timing will be 10 am to 12:30 pm.The MAT PBT admit card will be released on February 11. MAT CBT admit card will be out on January 28, 2020.

MAT Score is acceptable even to certain other Institutes for considering admission of candidates for Post Graduate Degree / Diploma programmes, besides the above Institutes, subject to specific cut-off marks and other admission parameters.

Click here to register for AIMA MAT 2020

tags
top news
‘More disastrous than...’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on BJP over NRC, NPR
‘More disastrous than...’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on BJP over NRC, NPR
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
Mary Kom beats Zareen to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers
Mary Kom beats Zareen to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers
MPs get unique call centre to answer their queries 24/7
MPs get unique call centre to answer their queries 24/7
Decoding Indian economy 2010-19: From external to domestic shocks
Decoding Indian economy 2010-19: From external to domestic shocks
Family gifts grandma late husband’s old letters, her reaction is everything
Family gifts grandma late husband’s old letters, her reaction is everything
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News