e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maths teacher turns innovative, uses Youtube to teach her students

Maths teacher turns innovative, uses Youtube to teach her students

Meet Rashmi Jha, a teacher at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya on Raj Niwas Marg, who is giving Mathematics classes through her YouTube channel ‘‘Ganit Pathshala’‘.

education Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A Delhi government school teacher is ensuring that students do not miss out on blackboard teaching during the lockdown.

Meet Rashmi Jha, a teacher at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya on Raj Niwas Marg, who is giving Mathematics classes through her YouTube channel ‘‘Ganit Pathshala’‘.

Jha started her YouTube channel three-four days ago to help class X students study Mathematics at their own time and convenience during this time when schools are closed. “We had received an advisory from Delhi government to teach students online using Zoom app or WhatsApp. I teach a section of students who do not have access to 24*7 internet and also Mathematics is a subject in which you just can’t send PDFs and students can study them,” she said.

To ensure that students can study at their own convenience, she decided to start a YouTube channel. “Using a blackboard teaching, I explain various concepts in short videos and send the link to students. Whenever they have internet access they can study,” she said.

She said she has been getting a good feedback from her students and their parents who have appreciated the idea. She said the videos have also been viewed by others apart from her students.

“I have uploaded seven videos till now and next up, I also plan to upload videos to help class 9 students in Mathematics,” she said.

tags
top news
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News