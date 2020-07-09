MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya 12th results declared for science, commerce, vocational exams at megresults.nic.in

education

Jul 09, 2020

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020:The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or class 12th results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams exam 2020. The MBOSE HSSLC Results can be checked at www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

Students can also download MBOSE Results 2020 mobile app on their smartphones to check their results.

Direct link for MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2020

Direct link for MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2020

Direct link for MBOSE HSSLC Vocational Result 2020

Here’s the direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020

Alternate link to check MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020

Check your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 in four simple steps:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020 Science/ Commerce/ Vocational Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 4: Download and take its print out.

The MBOSE HSSLC exam 2020 began on March 2. According to controller of examinations TR Laloo, the result booklet of MBOSE exam has been discontinued from 2014. He also said the results booklet can be downloaded from the board’s official website www.mbose.in. Laloo said that there will be no display of Maghalaya board results in MBoSE office at Tura and Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation.