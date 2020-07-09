e-paper
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2020: MBOSE 12th Result 2020 declared, direct links here

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 declared for science, commerce and vocational stream exams. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results at www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

education Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:16 IST
David Laitphlang| Edited by Nandin
David Laitphlang| Edited by Nandin
Hindustan Times, Shillong
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 declared
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 declared(HT File)
         

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020:The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or class 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational streams exam results 2020.

Students who have taken the exam can check their results at www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

Here’s the direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020

Alternate link to check MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020

This year, around 3,615 students from Science stream and 2203 from Commerce stream have appeared in the Meghalaya Board examinations this year. The MBOSE HSSLC exam 2020 began on March 2. There are 12 candidates in the Vocational stream.

The result booklet of MBoSE examination has been discontinued from 2014 according to controller of examinations TR Laloo. He also said the results booklet can be downloaded from the board’s official website www.mbose.in. Laloo said that there will be no display of Maghalaya board results in MBoSE office at Tura and Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation.

