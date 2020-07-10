MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020 Date: Meghalaya class 12 arts result on July 13

education

Updated: Jul 10, 2020

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020: Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will declare the result of the HSSLC examinations 2020 (Arts) streams on July 13, 2020. The board has released a notification informing about the date of declaration.

Students who have appeared in the MBOSE class 12th arts examination will be able to check their results online at mbose.in after the announced.

Students can check their Meghalaya HSSLC exam (Arts stream) results 2020 on the following websites: megresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

“There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centres due to the Covid-19 situation.” reads the official notification.

How to check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2020 after it is announced:

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board at mbose.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the top of the homepage

Click on Arts stream link

Click on ‘Download certificate’

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be declared on the website.

Download and take its print out.

Earlier this month, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams exams on its official website. A total of 3,615 Science stream students and 2203 Commerce stream have appeared in the Meghalaya Board examinations this year, which began on March 2. There are 12 candidates in the Vocational stream.

A total of 72.24 per cent students cleared the 12th Science stream, while the pass percentage in Commerce touched at 77.28 per cent.